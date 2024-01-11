Tano North achieves 85% electricity coverage

The Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region has achieved about 85 per cent electricity coverage, Dr Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) has said.

That implied that all the communities in the constituency were connected to the national electricity grid, she stated.

Dr Prempeh, however, promised to ensure 100 per cent electricity coverage of the constituency by August 2024 and entreated the yet to be connected communities to remain patient.

Additionally, the MP who is also the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said she had supplied 200 solar streetlights and thousands of solar lamps to the deprived and hard-to-reach communities and cottages, where it was difficult to extend or provide them with electricity.

Dr Prempeh made this known when she interacted with a section of the media in Sunyani to highlight her achievements in the constituency.

She indicated that electricity provision remained essential to propel rapid socio-economic development of the respective communities and the entire constituency.

She said she had helped in the extension of electricity and supported many of the young people in the area to engage in artisanal work and assisted many of them with the supply of working tools, to enable them to establish their own shops.

Hundreds of households were provided with gas stoves, she stated, indicating that several barbering and tailoring shops, as well as hairdressing salons, had also been furnished with working kits and equipment.

Again, on sanitation, Dr Prempeh said she had evacuated 17 out of the 21 heaps of refuse dumps in the constituency, and 33 refuse dumps in the Ahafo region in general, adding she had also constructed 25 toilets spread across communities in the constituency.

Source: GNA