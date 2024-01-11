Sydney Casely-Hayford laid to rest

Financial analyst and leading member of pressure group, OccupyGhana, Sydney Casely-Hayford, has been laid to rest.

He was cremated according to the tenets of his religious beliefs after a solemn ceremony at the Lashibi Funeral Home and crematorium.

There were tributes from family, friends, close associates, and acquaintances of the vociferous analyst and social commentator.

OccupyGhana said “as a founding member, his keen interest and outstanding eloquence made him a true beacon for the great cause”.

For Mr Yoofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council, Mr Casely-Hayford’s demise was a big blow, saying he did not only contribute to issues of national interest, but also demanded accountability.

“As a Chartered Financial Accountant with a breath of professional experience, Sydney was particularly resourceful when issues of the macro and micro economy came up for discussion. He provided process insights into the energy sector, the banking and financial sector, as well as manufacturing and services sectors,” portions of a tribute from Citi TV/FM where Mrs Casely-Hayford was a regulation panelist, read.

Born on October 16, 1954 in Kumasi, Mr Casely-Hayford who died on December 1, 2023 after battling kidney failure for a long time, was a Chartered Accountant who worked as a financial consultant and analyst.

He was also a radio host and columnist for several media houses and news portals.

He left behind two children, family, friends and acquaintances.

Source: GNA