Court grants GH¢700,000 bail to two persons for pulling down storey building

Two persons accused of causing damage to a three-storey uncompleted building at Roman Ridge in Accra have been granted bail.

The first accused person, Bernard Arhin, a 68-year-old driver, was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with three sureties, one of the sureties is to be justified.

Paul Quansah, a 51-year-old wheel loader operator, the second accused person, was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢200,000 with four sureties.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah ordered the two accused persons to be reporting to the Police once every Wednesday.

They are to reappear on January 15, 2024.

Arhin and Quansah have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry and causing unlawful damage.

They have pleaded not guilty.

Two other accomplices – Kwabena Boateng Aidoo, aka Commander and one Gado, are said to be at large.

The case of the prosecution, led by Superintendent of Police Augustine Yirenkyi, is that the complainant Richard Kpakpo Allotey is the Managing Director of an Estate Agency and a resident of Tantra Hills, Accra.

The prosecution said the two accused persons were residents of Amanfrom and Tema Community 24 respectively.

The prosecutor said in April 2019, the Complainant’s company purchased land from Savana Estate at Roman Ridge, Accra and obtained land title certificate from the Land Commission and in November 2019, obtained building permit from the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.

In September 2023, the prosecution said, the complainant, however, realised that some unknown persons had trespassed on the land and locked the main gate to the property and kidnapped the caretaker.

It said a report was made to the Police at Kotobabi and the Police visited the scene and met Kwabena Boateng Aido, aka Commander, the Manager of Big Omen Company Limited, who claimed ownership of the land and allegedly locked up the property.

The prosecution said Aidoo was invited by the Police, but he failed to show up.

The prosecutor said on November 30,2023, Aidoo allegedly organised land guards and they entered the land and demolished portions of the uncompleted storey building on the land and assaulted the security man on duty.

It said on December 3, 2023, Aidoo mobilised some military and police personnel and some officials from the Lands Commission who “invaded” the land.

The prosecution said the complainant petitioned the Greater Accra Police Command about the act.

The court heard that one William Hanson was arrested by the Police, and he said it was Kwabena Boateng Aidoo, who had engaged him.

On December 15,2023, the prosecutor said Arhin and Quansah recruited one Gado together with 10 landguards, two soldiers, with five motorbikes, a vehicle and wheel loaders, caused damage to the property at midnight.

The prosecution said at about 0100 hours, the complainant received information on the damage caused.

It said Arhin and Quansah were picked up by the Police, but his accomplices escaped.

Source: GNA