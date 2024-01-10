Artist supports longest cooking attempt in Ghana with painting talent

Mr Mustapha Mohammed Demaliya, an artist at the People’s Art Execution and Training Village, Tamale, has made many paintings of chef Failatu Abdul-Razak and her cook-a-thon event to support her Guinness Book of Record attempt with his talent.

Mr Demaliya, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Tuesday, said his artwork site, located opposite the cook-a-thon venue, presented an opportunity to show Chef Failatu love beyond the cooking scene such that people, who passed by, could better appreciate her effort.

He said: “If we can’t support financially, we can support with our talents.”

The artist also made a painting of chef Failatu’s cooking depicting her cook-a-thon gesture as one that projected the country.

One of the paintings comprised an extension of Failatu’s hand that held a ladle containing soup with a black star in it on a background of the colours of the National Flag.

Mr Demaliya said the paintings were an art of how the chef had cooked for hours relentlessly to portray the country as a place with so many potentials.

Source: GNA