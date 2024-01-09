Betsson taps into France’s thriving online betting market

The worldwide gambling operator Betsson Group has been granted a license to operate in the French online betting market. The reputed gambling behemoth intends to commence the new operations in the fourth quarter of 2023, joining the ranks of reliable online casinos in France. It intends to enter the regulated industry through a strategic collaboration to strengthen its position in the brisk non-casino gambling domain.

The grand entry

Betsson, the flagship brand of Betsson Group, announced its planned expansion into France in September 2023. The renowned online gambling operator, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, has been planning the strategic move for some time. The achievement of the milestone heavily depended on the French government‘s approval. Pontus Lindwall, Betsson AB’s President and CEO, stated, “I’m pleased that Betsson has obtained a license to offer sports betting in France, an important gaming market in Europe with great long-term potential for online gaming.”

In the company of other executives, Sabri Tekaya, Managing Director of Betsson France, accompanied the CEO. Tekaya stated, “Betsson Group is ambitious about engaging with all French players through its flagship brand. We have worked closely with local legal partners and the ANJ regulator to meet all requirements and ensure our operations achieve their objectives while addressing the current societal concerns related to gaming.”

Strategies to grow their influence in France

Betsson believes it will continue its dominance in France and beyond after the launch. Thanks to decades of experience and the expertise of its partners, the Group has been able to provide exceptional gaming experiences around the world. The gaming operator aspires to dominate the French betting industry by tailoring their offers to the needs of French consumers. Achieving this goal relies on a successful partnership with a local company. This collaboration will strategically place Betsson in the heart of the local sports betting scene. However, the statement did not provide details about the local partner.

“By combining our knowledge and experience as a global gaming operator with the local expertise of our partner, we can offer an unbeatable customer experience in sports betting in France,” Lindwall, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said.

Betsson also plans to make use of the resources provided by other business partners. Sportradar AG, the international sports organization known for its sports technology prowess, will provide technical support for its sportsbook. OMEGA Systems will also supply a fail-safe Player Account Management system to the operator. It also intends to use Goma Development innovations to improve the gaming experience. Collaboration with specialists has been critical to Betsson’s success thus far. The presence of the partners ensures a constant flow of innovation and adaptability.

According to Nadir Ounissi, Partner of Betsson France SA, this synergy is what Betsson needs to continue dominating the European market. “I believe we have assembled a team of seasoned professionals capable of positioning betsson.fr to succeed in this locally regulated market,” Ounissi stated. Our product and content are geared for leisure gamers, and we are excited to provide a top-tier betting experience to French players.”

Adapting to the brisk French market

Expansion into France seemed reasonable, given the market’s allure and undeniable potential. According to the latest data from the Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), France’s gross gambling revenue (GGR) climbed by 10.1% year on year, reaching a high of €1.18 billion in the first half of 2023. Sports betting appears to be the most profitable segment, accounting for €750 million of the €1.18 billion total in the first half of the year. However, an increase was also seen in other areas. Horse racing betting grew by 4.7% to a new high of €177 million. Online poker increased by 16.2% to €251 million.

Since there was a discernible difference between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, the growth was evenly spread throughout all online gaming segments. In the first half of 2023, the number of active online gamblers climbed by 3.3% year on year, reaching 3.86 million. The French gaming sector is currently dominated by the lottery companies Française des Jeux (FDJ) and Pari Mutuel Urbain (PMU). Betsson Group has recently performed well. In the second quarter of 2023, the company increased its revenue by 27%.

Parting shot

Betsson’s expansion into France appears to be both strategic and timely. The company has been closely monitoring the French market and believes it can make a big difference in the European market while reaping significant benefits from the untapped potential. Fortunately, Betsson has the necessary resources, experience, and partnerships. The company will most likely capture a big portion of the enormous French gaming market by offering a distinct product dimension and player experience.