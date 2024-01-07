CAF announces Air Cote d’Ivoire as official carrier partner for AFCON 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced Air Cote d’Ivoire as official carrier sponsor for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The partnership between the football body and the airline would play a vital role in facilitating the transportation of teams, officials, and fans across the West African country.

With their extensive network and modern fleet, the airline is well-equipped to ensure a seamless travel experience for football lovers.

Mr. Laurent Loukou, Chief Executive Officer of Air Cote d’Ivoire, said “We are happy and proud of this partnership with CAF towards organising a memorable TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for African football fans and beyond.

Subsequently, our fleet and flight schedule have been readjusted to meet the travel needs of the competition.”

The Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024 in the cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

Source: GNA