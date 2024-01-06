Ghana bids final farewell to ET Mensah 

Ghana, Friday, January 5, 2024, bid a solemn farewell to Council of State Member, Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah, who passed away in October last year.

A private internment followed at Prampram after the solemn service.

The burial service, which took place at the forecourt of the State House, in Accra, was attended by many Statesmen, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama.

Some past and present State functionaries, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and the international community, representatives from various political parties, the Clergy, Traditional leaders and family and friends were also present.

The State eulogised Mr ET Mensah as a dedicated and hardworking man, who served his nation diligently.

Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, who read a tribute on behalf of the State, said the impact of Mr Mensah was felt in many aspects of the Ghanaian society, including sports, employment and housing.

“His record in high office is a feat, which the youth of this country should aim to emulate, whatever their backgrounds, for he showed that it is achievable,” he said.

The National Democratic Congress, the political Party, which he served in various capacity, touted his achievement and personal character, describing him as a “treasure trove that was almost inexhaustible.”

Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, who read the Party’s tribute, described Mr Mensah as a man who was cut in different mould.

“He had passion. He had vision and he was perpetual bundle of energy; mental, physical and intellectual.

“He was untiring and unrelenting in his pursuit of whatever goals or objectives he sets himself,” Mr Kwetey said.

He added that, the demise of Mr Mensah had left a gaping void in the NDC, which would take time and effort to fill.

Mrs Lorinda Presutti Mensah, wife of the late ET Mensah, described his humility as one of his most admirable traits.

“In a world where many seek recognition and applause, ET Mensah was content in his quiet dedication to his principles,” she said.

“He was a man who held his name in high regard, never allowing it to be tarnished by compromise or deceit. His love for reading the Bible was a testament to his deep faith and his belief in accepting and loving others just as they are.”

For the children, the life of Mr Mensah had shown them the impact one person could have on the lives of many.

“Your leadership was a beacon of hope and progress in challenging times, and you have always worked towards the greater good,” they said.

The Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, in a sermon, urged mourners and Ghanaians to live a life pleasing to their Maker, noting the transient nature of their lives.

ET Mensah, aged 77, passed away in South Africa in October 2023 after battling ill-health for some time.

His remains arrived in Ghana from South Africa on October 10.

Born on May 17, 1946, Mr Mensah served as a Minister for Youth and Sports and a Member of Parliament in Ghana for 20 years – from January 1997 to January 2017.

He held several government portfolios and was a member of the Council of State until his demise.

Mr. Mensah, fondly known as ET Mensah, left behind seven children.

Source: GNA