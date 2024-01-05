AFCON prize money increased, winner to receive $7m  

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has announced $7,000,000 as prize money for the winner of the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The agreed amount means CAF had increased the initial $5,000,000 prize money by 40 per cent.

Runner-up’s would receive $4,000,000 whiles each semi-finalist would pocket $2,500,000.

CAF also noted that the four quarter-finalists would also be awarded with $1,300,000 each.

Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF in a statement expressed satisfaction with the progress made, revealing that the development would also be channelled to other major competitions under the association’s umbrella.

“CAF has made significant progress over the past two years in increasing the Prize Money of the AFCON and all its other major competitions.

We have increased the Prize Money of the AFCON Winner to $7,000,000, which is a 40% increase from the previous AFCON Prize Money,” he said.”

He said this was part of the Association’s effort to help develop football on the continent.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled for January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Source: GNA