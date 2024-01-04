Vetting Committee disqualifies two; approves 11 for NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Greater Accra 

The Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disqualified two aspirants from contesting the Party’s parliamentary primaries.

The two are Mr Richard Hagan from Okaikoi South Constituency and Mr Samuel Owusu Amankwah from Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.

Mr Hagan was disqualified for late submission of his nomination forms while Mr Amankwah was disqualified for not being in good standing.

However, eleven others from six constituencies in the region were approved by the Committee after successfully meeting the Party’s constitutional requirements.

They are Madam Dakoa Newman from OkaiKoi South; Dr Adomako Kissi, incumbent MP for Anyaa Sowutuom and and his contender Elder Emmanuel Tobbin, Nana Boakye and Mr Robert Richard Siapim from Tema West.

Incumbent MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Safo, Mr Michael Oquaye and Sheila Oppong Sakyi, were all approved by the Committee, while in Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, incumbent MP, Mr Sylvester Tetteh together with his two contenders – Vida Agyekum Acheampong and Mr Eric Kojo Kuranchie, were also passed.

Dr Adomako Kissi, incumbent MP for Anyaa Sowutuom, addressing the media after sailing through the process, said maintaining him as Parliamentary Candidate would better the chances of the Party in retaining the seat.

He explained that, with the Party about to lose a chunk of its experienced legislators in the coming Parliament, his experience in the 8th Parliament would come in handy.

Ms Adwoa Safo, Aspirant for Dome-Kwabenya, said she was confident of winning the Party’s primaries and retaining the seat in the 2024 General Election.

According to her, she still had the trust and confidence of her constituents despite the issues that had characterised her second tenure.

Meanwhile, Mr Michael Oquaye said he was confident of beating Adwoa Safo this time and retaining the seat for the NPP come December 7, 2024.

Addressing the media in an interview after the first day of the vetting exercise, Mr Daniel Parker Odarlai France, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the NPP, expressed satisfaction about the process so far.

“During the orphan constituency vetting, there were lots of chaos here, but today, as you can see, this place has been quiet and orderly,” he said.

On the disqualification of the two aspirants, Mr France said they failed to meet aspects of the Party’s constitution.

He explained that, Mr Hagan was disqualified because he failed to submit his nomination forms before the deadline.

“For Mr Samuel Owusu Amankwah, we asked him if he pays his dues which he said he does, but he didn’t know we had copies of all members who paid their dues. So, after we showed him copies, he said he paid three months in the morning.

“For the past two years, you have not paid your dues. It means you are not a good standing member of the Party,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Hagan, in an interview with the media after his disqualification, said he would not appeal the decision.

Rather, he assured of his continued support for the sole aspirant and the Party to ensure it emerged victorious in the 2024 General Election.

The Party will hold elections for constituencies where it has sitting MPs on January 27, 2024.

Fourteen of the constituencies are in the Greater Accra Region.

Source: GNA