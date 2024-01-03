PNC opens nominations for regional elections Thursday

The People’s National Convention (PNC) will on Thursday, January 4, 2024, open nominations for its regional executive elections across the country.

The regional elections are scheduled to take place from January 15 to January 31, 2024, followed by the national elections on March 2, 2024, and the presidential candidate election on March 24, 2024.

Ms Janet Asana Nabla, General Secretary, PNC, told the Ghana News Agency that the Party had put measures in place to ensure smooth conduct of the regional elections.

She said the regional elections would be coordinated by the Regional Elections Committee under the supervision of the National Headquarters.

She urged prospective aspirants to obtain nomination forms at the PNC’s regional and national offices at a fee of GH¢200.

“We are the only political party that can bring solution to Ghanaians; so, we want all our members to exercise decorum in going through the electoral process.

“We are a very peaceful political party and we don’t want anyone to go out there to do things that will destroy the good image of our Party.” Ms Nabla said.

Per the guidelines approved by the PNC’s National Executive Committee, aspirants are required to pay GH¢200 for the regional elections, GH¢500 for the national elections and GH¢2000 for the presidential candidate election.

Additionally, presidential aspirants are expected to pay a fee of GH¢100, 000 whiles persons vying for the national chairperson position will pay GH¢35, 000.

The vice chairperson and general secretary aspirants will each pay GH¢25, 000 while the national organiser aspirants will pay GH¢15, 000.

The national women’s organiser, national treasurer, and national youth organiser aspirants will each pay GH¢10,000 whiles deputy positions’ aspirants in the national elections will pay GH¢5,000 each.

For the regional elections, the regional chairperson aspirants, will pay GH¢3,000 and the vice chairperson and regional secretary candidates will pay GH¢2,000.

Regional organiser, regional women organiser, regional youth organiser, and regional treasurer aspirants will pay GH¢1,500 whiles deputy aspirants will pay GH¢500.

The Party said women contestants in all positions will pay half of the specified amount for their respective positions.

Source: GNA