Event planner, another on bail over foreign ministry employment scam

An event planner, who allegedly forged an appointment letter of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to recruit a lady into the institution has been granted bail.

He is on a GH¢300,000.00 bail with two sureties, one to be a public servant.

Nana Kwabena Addo, 28, who succeeded in taking GH¢228,000.00 from Madam Eunice Moffat under the pretext of securing her a job at the Ministry as well as 75 others into other government institutions, is to report to the police once every two weeks until the Court says otherwise.

The Court presided over by Mrs Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie asked that one of the sureties should be a public servant, earning not less than GH¢3,000.00.

Addo, who also used the name of Mr Yussif Sulemana, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi, to entice the 75 others, was granted bail together with Afia Darkoaa Amoako, a caterer for allegedly abetting Addo.

Their pleas were not taken following the prosecution’s plea to be given ample time to complete their investigation.

Addo and Afia are expected back in court on February 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Ferdinand Amoako, their alleged accomplice is currently on the run and the Police are on his heels.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor giving the facts said Madam Eunice, the complainant, was a housewife and unemployed residing at Dansoman Keep Fit whilst both Addo and Afia are residents of Achimota Mile 7.

He said in August 2023, one Winifred Amoakowoaa who is a Facebook friend of complainant posted job vacancy positions into various Government Institutions on her Facebook page where the complainant showed interest and contacted her.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Winifred told the complainant that it was rather her husband’s friend who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole Bamboi: Mr Yussif Sulemana, who had the protocol offer.

Winifred then gave out a cell phone number 0533048704 as the contact of the MP when the Complainant contacted the supposed MP who offered to help her at GH¢10,000.00 but should make a deposit of GH¢3,000.00.

He said the complainant was instructed to send same to an alleged personal assistant of the MP on the cell phone number 0599440209 bearing the name Afia Darkowaa Amoako.

On December 9, 2023, the complainant received a supposed appointment letter from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as Assistant Supervisor under Monitoring and Evaluation Department, requesting complainant to report to work on October 10, 2023.

Prosecution said the complainant in turn introduced 75 others to the presumed MP who took GH¢3,000.00 each from them through the complainant who made payment to contact numbers 0241436911 bearing the name Ferdinand Amoako and 0203651751 also bearing the name Rose Xavor.

During investigations, Addo was arrested from his hide out at Achimota Mile 7 where an Infinix Smart phone containing sim numbers 0533048704 and 0203651751 together with one Itel keypad mobile phone also containing sim card numbers 0534492699 and 0508706037 were retrieved from him.

He said further investigations revealed that the Infinix smart phone containing sim numbers 0533048704 and 0203651751 were used to commit the offence.

Addo, prosecution said, admitted the and mentioned Afia, his fiancée and Ferdinand, (the brother-in-law now at large) as the recipients of the money.

Afia and Ferdinand on receipt of the money from complainant withdrew the money and handed over same to Addo, the Court heard.

He said on December 27, 2023, Afia reported herself at the police station upon invitation and she was re-arrested to assist investigations.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said Afia admitted the offence and they were all arraigned.

Prosecution said investigations were ongoing as the MP had been reached and he had denied the offence.

Mr Cletus Akonab, counsel for Addo and Afia, in praying for bail, said Addo had been in custody for two weeks and his health was deteriorating, adding that Afia was also on police enquiry bail.

Their passports have been seized by National Security Operatives who arrested them, have people of substance to stance as sureties and had fixed places of abode, their lawyer said.

Source: GNA