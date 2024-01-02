Injured persons in tanker accident responding to treatment – GNFS

Accident victims involving a diesel tanker at the Tema Steel Works Junction on the Tema-Aflao road, at the weekend, are receiving treatment at the Tema General Hospital.

Information available to the Ghana News Agency indicates that a DAF truck with registration number GN 1905-16 overturned at the T T Brothers intersection, when the driver attempted to use a bypass in the bid to avoid traffic congestion.

The two injured persons in the truck were transported to the hospital for treatment while the truck was recovered and towed from the scene to avert any imminent danger.

Divisional Officer III, Ebenezer Yenzu, Spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service, revealed that the rescue team arrived at the scene at 14:53 hours to manage and supervise the transfer of the bulk into a new truck.

He said the truck, which was loaded with diesel, fell on its roof while on its way to Accra from Kpone, and it took the GNFS personnel one hour, 20 minutes to rescue the situation.

DOG Yenzu said the truck suffered partial damage to the storage tank and total damage to the roof of the head cabin when it fell; however, investigation is still ongoing for full disclosure of the accident.

Source: GNA