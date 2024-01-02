Government is committed to making lives better for all Ghanaians – Dr Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in his New Year’s message has entreated all Ghanaians to renew their spirits of patriotism and work together to lift the nation to new heights in this election year.

He asked Ghanaians to begin the year 2024 with hope and optimism; and forging a united front towards building a modern and resilient economy anchored on digitalisation.

“Beloved Ghanaians, happy New Year. I warmly welcome you to 2024. Samira and I and our children are grateful to God for granting us and all Ghanaians life and a new beginning.

“The year opens the door for us to review the old year and reset for the future, re-affirm and re-commit to what has worked whilst exploring new path to a wealth of possibility.

“I am excited and extremely confident about 2024. To be successful together, we must all dig deep and renew our spirits of patriotism. We must begin this New Year with hope, optimism and what we think we will become,” he emphasised.

“Let us be proud of our heritage and work together to lift our dear country to new heights in this election year.

“We shall be laying another layer on top of our landmark 30 years of democracy.

I have absolutely no doubt that we shall once again prove to ourselves and the rest of the world that Ghana, has indeed, come of age,” Dr Bawumia assured.

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP reiterated the Government’s commitment to making lives better for all the citizens.

He, thus, assured Ghanaians of the Government’s determination to build a modern and resilient economy characterised by digitalisation.

“We shall continue to make young people’s future ready. We shall continue to create greater opportunities for every man, woman, and child to fulfill their dreams and aspirations. It is possible,” the Vice President stressed.

“We shall never forget that national development and our individual well-being are only possible where there is national stability, social cohesion and peace.

Welcome to the year of possibilities,” Dr Bawumia added.

