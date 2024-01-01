Karikari’s late goal secures win for Hearts of Oak in six matches

A stoppage time goal by Martin Karikari saved the blushes of Accra Hearts of Oak who almost went six matches without a win in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

Playing host to Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium in a match week 17 encounter, Hearts of Oak were on the verge of sharing the spoils with the Hunters when their new signing came to their rescue.

The win ended what has been a poor show by the Phobians whose last win was against Accra Lions on match week 11.

Accra Hearts of Oak showed glimpses of a side determined to turn around their poor run as they surged forward in the early minutes, but were abysmal in the final third.

Led by their Ivorian import, Kassim Cissey, the attack of the Phobians struggled to overcome the backline of Bechem United despite having a lion’s share of possession.

The closest they came was on the 22nd minute when Cissey blasted wide a glorious opportunity after receiving a long ball from midfield.

Bechem United after gallantly defending their lines, grew in confidence and took the game to their opponents, creating nervous moments in the goal area of Hearts of Oak.

Conscious of the harm that the Hunters could cause them if they did not step up, Hearts lifted their performance after the half hour mark, setting up an end-to-end action for the final 15 minutes.

They however went into the break without a goal for either side.

The Phobians started the second half just as they did in the first, keeping the goal area of the visitors busy with series of incursions as lack of clinical finishing continued to rob them of the opener.

Richard Attah’s brilliant save however prevented his side from conceding against the run of play when he blocked a close-range effort by Francis Acquah from entering the net.

They Hunters appeared to have been gingered by that effort as they launched another attack which saw Emmanuel Annor’s drive hitting the woodwork.

Perhaps the brightest opportunity of the match came the way of Clinton Duodu who shot wide with only Attah to beat after receiving a defence-splitting pass from Emmanuel Owusu on the edge of the box.

Bechem United remained dominant and looked likely to break the deadlock but a late goal by Karikari meant they had to leave Kumasi empty handed.

Prior to the goal, Salifu Ibrahim had wasted a stoppage time penalty after Joseph Kinful deliberately handle the ball to prevent it from entering the net.

Ibrahim however made amends two minutes later when he set up Karikari to tap home in what appeared to be the last action of the match.

Source: GNA