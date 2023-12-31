We are tackling the water situation in Hohoe – NDC Parliamentary Candidate

Mr Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate, says the Party has begun solving the water-related problems that affected communities in the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region.

Daily access to water remained a problem in the constituency, while some communities had dysfunctional boreholes, which needed repairs.

Mr Tsekpo said this after tours within some areas in the Constituency revealed the lack of potable water, which the NDC had taken upon itself to resolve.

He said the “Water is Life” project would provide safe drinking water to communities including Alavanyo Agorxoe, Kitikpa, Gbi Avega, and Akpatanu.

Mr Tsekpo said communities such Alavanyo Kpeme, Hohoe Paloma and Gbi Akplamafu had their boreholes and polytank malfunctioning, which were tackled.

He said from 2024, two boreholes would be drilled monthly for some communities that continued to suffer the lack of safe drinking water.

The water project per a supply ranged between GH¢25,000 to GH¢30,000, which were contributions from the party executives and members in the Constituency.

The Party recently gave a face-lift to the Hohoe Market Abattoir to ensure meat was sold under hygienic conditions, he said.

Mr Tsekpo said the NDC had plans to upgrade educational infrastructure in the constituency to boost teaching and learning.

Source: GNA