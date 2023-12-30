Guinness World Records: Ghanaians would have to wait for 13 weeks to hear verdict on singing marathon

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has completed 126 hours of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023 in her attempt to break the 11-year-old Guinness World Record set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare. But Ghanaians would have to wait for at least 13 weeks to hear the final verdict.

When Aduonum announced her attempt to break the individual Guinness World Record on the longest singing marathon, not many Ghanaians thought much of it. But as the attempt gathered momentum, and traditional and social media spread the news, interest in the attempt heightened and many trooped to the venue at the Akwaaba Village in Accra to see and hear her sing.

Aduonum’s 126 hours, is aimed to break the record set by Waghmare in 2012. Waghmare sang for 105 hours.

Aduonum started her attempt in Accra December 24, 2023 and had hoped to continue till 12 noon on December 29, but was advised by her medical support team to end her attempt around 7:00am due to worries about how much more stress her body could take.

While her supporters are optimistic that she would break the record because she sang for many hours beyond the current record time, that decision is the sole preserve of the Guinness World Records review team after she has submitted her attempt.

The organisation has an elaborate requirement for submitting attempts, and applicants would have to strictly follow the rules, failure to follow the step-by-step process of submission could result in a rejection; and according to Guinness World Records, standard reviews take 12 weeks to conclude, but applicants can choose priority review which takes five working days, but comes at a cost.

“Once you have completed the record attempt and submitted your evidence, you can purchase our Priority Evidence Review service. You will jump the queue and find out the outcome of your record attempt sooner,” they say on their website.

“It’s fast: After we have received all your evidence, it will be reviewed within five working days (as opposed to the usual 12 weeks),” they added.

Applicants would have to pay £350, or $650 or €440 (plus VAT where applicable) for Priority Evidence Review service for existing titles.

“It’s worth it if you can’t wait 12 weeks to find out if you are Officially Amazing,” they added.

Ghana Business News has learned that Afua is yet to submit her attempt because her team is putting the evidence together.

A designated member of her team tells Ghana Business News on the phone that, they hope to submit the attempt next week and they would be making a standard submission. Once Guinness World Records receives the attempt, it would take another 12 weeks before their decision is known.

