Eastern Region records 2,701 new HIV cases

Mrs Gifty Addo-Tetebo, the Eastern Regional HIV/AIDS/STI Coordinator of the Ghana Health Service has said 2,701 new HIV cases were recorded in 2023.

She told the GNA in an interview that about 18,211 HIV-positive persons were on the ART so far in the region.

She indicated that in 2022, out of 120,597 people tested, 5,454 people including 3,115 adults, 175 pediatrics and 2,237 pregnant women were found with the virus.

She mentioned stigma and other beliefs as making it difficult for people to adhere to preventive practices as well as enrolling on the ART when tested positive.

She said to make testing accessible to all, every health facility conducts testing and has self-test kits available to ensure that people know their status and act accordingly.

She advised people enrolled on the ART to continue with the treatment and not default because there was no alternative or cure for now.

