Banker accused of stealing granted GH¢50,000 bail

A 30-year-old banker accused of stealing has been granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Tarkwa circuit court.

Edmond Nashiru, the accused denied the offence and would make his next appearance in court on January 23, 2024.

Police Chief Inspector Joseph Lartey, who led the prosecution, told the court presided over by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu, said management of Access Bank, Tarkwa branch, was the complainant and Nashiru was a front desk staff of the bank.

On November 22, 2023, management of the bank reported to the police in Tarkwa that, Daniel Atigah, a withess and customer of the bank lodged a complainant with management that a total amount of GH¢9,190.57 had been withdrawn from his account.

The prosecution said management quickly activated an audit management team of the bank to investigate the issue and report their findings.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the team after completing their investigation indicated that Nashiru was responsible for the withdrawal, so a formal complaint was lodged with the police, and he was arrested to assist investigation.

The prosecutor said on July 3, 2023, while Nashiru was on duty, Atigah came to the banking hall and complained of an error with his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card, and he directed him to fill a form requesting for a new card without his knowledge.

Chief Inspector Lartey said the problem persisted and Atigah went back to the bank for it to be rectified, but Nashiru was not on duty and a different staff issued another ATM card to him.

He said Nashiru took custody of the other ATM card which he intentionally assisted Atigah to apply for and was using it to make withdrawals from his account.

During investigation, Nashiru admitted the offence in his statement and said he needed money to organize a church programme, hence he resorted to the criminal act to raise funds.

Chief Inspector Lartey revealed to the court that Nashiru has since refunded the GH¢9,190.57.

Source: GNA