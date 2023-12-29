Project begins to create awareness on tuberculosis  

Inspire To Act in collaboration with Dawah Academy has begun the implementation of a project to educate members of the public on tuberculosis (TB) targeting a total of 16,000 family members in six districts in the Northern Region.

The year-long project being implemented in Tamale Metropolis, Sagnarigu, Nanumba North, Gushegu, Yendi and Karaga Districts will train some 120 faith-based actors, and an additional 120 clinical and non-clinical staff of the Ghana Health Services to intensify awareness on TB.

The project, “Promoting the Human Rights of People with and Affected by TB to Health Services, ” is supported by the Stop TB Partnership and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) with funding from USAID and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS and Tuberculosis.

Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Imoro, Executive Director, Inspire to Act, a youth advocacy organisation, at a consultative stakeholder engagement forum in Tamale to kick-start the project, said it was to build the capacities of some traditional authorities, faith-based actors, and other health care workers to champion campaigns on the abuse of the rights of persons affected by tuberculosis.

Participants were drawn from the Tamale Metropolis and Sagnarigu Municipality including some selected traditional authorities, staff of the Ghana Health Service, tuberculosis champions and other faith-based actors.

Alhaji Imoro said the project was intended to change the negative impression against tuberculosis patients to enable victims access quality health care.

He urged members of the public not to stigmatise and discriminate against people affected by tuberculosis and said it was discouraging more people from knowing their status, thus leading to surging cases of the disease in the country.

Alhaji Abdul-Karim Ibrahim, Executive Director of Dawah Academy, an Islamic focus organisation and lead implementing partner of the project, underscored the significant role of traditional authorities and other stakeholders towards addressing some of the myths and misconceptions associated with tuberculosis.

He appealed to them to use their platforms to sensitise their followers on the disease as well as encourage them to avail themselves for testing and treatment.

Dr Anthony Gingong, Northern Regional Tuberculosis Coordinator, said his outfit, with the support of the health facilities and other NGOs, have intensified their advocacy and case search on tuberculosis, resulting in most of the cases recorded and treated at the various facilities.

He lauded the National Tuberculosis Programme for facilitating the regular flow of tuberculosis medications, which contributed significantly to the detection and treatment of cases in the region.

Bishop Raymond Kassim, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Charismatic Council, commended partners for the project and said tuberculosis was still prevalent in the country.

Source: GNA