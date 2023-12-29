Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ends Guinness World Records singing marathon attempt at 126 hours

The Ghanaian attempting to break the Guinness World Records for singing the longest time has ended her attempt at 126 hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum aims to break the record set by Indian national Sunil Waghmare in 2012. Waghmare sang for 105 hours.

Aduonum who started her attempt in Accra December 24, 2023 and had hoped to continue till 12 noon on December 29, was advised by her medical support team to end her attempt around 7:00am due to worries about how much more stress her body could take. But having sang for 126 hours, she had been stretched to her possible limits.

In comments after the end of the attempt was announced, she said the dream that became a reality was conceived in five days.

Aduonum would now have to submit her attempt to the Guinness World Records and they would review everything and arrive at a decision to accept or reject the attempt.

If her attempt is accepted, Aduonum would become the record holder for the longest singing. She would also receive a certificate of honour from the Guinness World Records, for her attempt and her name would be in the Records as the title holder.