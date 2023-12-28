Judicial Service, OSP to combat corruption, corruption related activities 

The Judicial Service of Ghana and the Office of the Special Prosecutor have pledged to fight against corruption and corruption related activities.

The two institutions also pledged to ensure fair hearing of stakeholders in the criminal justice system.

In a joint statement issued in Accra, the two institutions said we “affirm a joint commitment to suppress and repress corruption-related activities in all forms through collaborative enforcement of the law and continuous engagement, while upholding the rule of law and provision of fair hearing to all stakeholders in criminal justice system”.

The statement said the affirmation of the commitment by the two organisations followed a joint engagement with other stakeholders, including the Ghana Bar Association, civil society organisations promoting governance issues and the National Media Commission.

The statement said stakeholders were concerned about the seriousness of the problems and threat posed by corruption and corruption related activities to the country’s development and democracy.

It emphasised the important role of the “Judiciary and the Office of the Special Prosecutor in combating corruption and corruption related activities,” stressing the need for collaboration.

Source: GNA