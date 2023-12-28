DVLA phases out manual system of vehicle registration, other services 

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA)has phased out its manual system of vehicle registration and other related services.

The Authority said the phase out was to satisfy its goal of eliminating identity theft and false representation.

“To satisfy DVLA’s goal of eliminating identity theft and false representation in providing these services, the DVLA has migrated all services related to vehicle registration onto digital platform which can be accessed online (online.dvla.gov.gh),” the Authority said in a statement issued on Wednesday, copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement also indicated that the DVLA, hence forth, would accept only the National Identification Card for identity verification for all its services.

The National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (LI 2111), requires the mandatory use of the National Identity Card for transactions involving identity verification.

This includes all services that involves applications and approvals.

“Thus, hence forth, DVLA shall accept only the National Identification Card for identity verification for all its services,” it indicated, explaining that “the verification shall be conducted in person at any DVLA office or remotely via the mobile app “DVLA verify” available for download on google play or apple store.

It also encouraged registered vehicle owners to visit any DVLA office to authenticate their vehicle records and complete biometric identity verification.

“This is necessary to enhance security, ensure traceability, accountability and most importantly improve customer experience to drive productivity,” the statement added.

Source: GNA