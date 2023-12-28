Disregard for pedestrian crossing, other traffic rules in Tamale alarming

Disregard for the zebra crossing signs, traffic lights and many other traffic rules is on the rise in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) has observed that vehicles do not stop to make way for pedestrians to cross at the marked areas despite the bold white parallel stripes that indicate pedestrian crossing.

Pedestrians find themselves in competition with vehicles when crossing from one side of the road to the other, with motorcycles often navigating the pedestrian walkway instead of utilising the designated road.

The GNA has spotted many vehicles overtaking the few that respect the zebra crossing sign while pedestrians wait to cross the road.

The pedestrian walkway overhead in the central business area of Tamale has accessible routes on the median (traffic island), in front of the zebra crossing signs, to enable persons with disability to cross easily.

Alarmingly, this feature is being used by motorcycles and autorickshaws to cross the road from one side to the other instead of using the appropriate turning points.

The median, an area that is ideally a safe space for pedestrians to stop midway while crossing the road, which allows them to navigate one direction of traffic at a time, is being hijacked by motorists.

Some road users in the area shared their experiences on the situation with the GNA.

Azara Mohammed, hawker said she had witnessed motorcycles and pedestrian clashes on the pedestrian walkway many times, describing the scenes as deadly.

She said “In Tamale, everyone feels right doing the wrong things on the road. Abusing traffic rules is seen normal and if you’re victimised at a point, you just have to overlook it for the sake of peace.”

Mr Stephen Anaara, a man in his 60s, recalled clashing with a bicycle rider while crossing a road on the zebra crossing mark, and said crossing the road in Tamale, particularly, around the Aboabo and central market area was unsafe.

He mentioned that authorities that could instill discipline in motorists were dormant, and cited instances, where traffic rules were disregarded in the presence of Police officers, who took no action against the offenders.

He said “We are all culpable of road offences. I am lamenting as a pedestrian now, but next time as a driver, I will violate. If you leave the house and return safe in Tamale, just thank God.”

Mr Misbao Wundow, Assistant Planning Manager at the Northern Regional office of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), in an interview with GNA, said per traffic rules regarding zebra crossing, vehicles were mandated to stop before the white thick marking that preceded the zebra crossing lines for pedestrians to cross.

He said “On approaching the white thick marking, motorists must look around and if there is someone waiting to cross, they must stop. In a case where there is no one waiting to cross, motorists’ movement is not counted a disregard for the road sign.”

He appealed to residents to avoid misappropriating the designated crossing area of persons with disabilities as it endangered the safety of road users.

Mr Wundow expressed dissatisfaction at the prevailing indiscipline on the roads in Tamale, indicating that the Authority conveyed its deep concern regarding the issue.

He said there were efforts through various sensitisation campaigns aimed at changing the status quo.

