Afua Asantewaa Aduonum singing for over 109 hours for Guinness World Records

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has been singing her way into the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

The broadcast journalist and mother of three has been performing hundreds of Ghanaian songs back-to-back since 12am on Sunday, December 24, 2024.

As at 1:40pm on Thursday, December 27, 2023, she had been singing for over 109, hoping to exceed the record held by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

She has so far exceeded 109 hours and still hoping to go further.

The euphoria is still high at the Akwaaba Village in Accra.

Fans and dignitaries from all backgrounds continue to commend her resilence and exceptionality.

Bhim Nation President, Stonebwoy, was the latest musician to pass by the Akwaaba Village to inspire her.

Early on Wednesday, gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, were among the uncountable well-wishers interceding for Aduonum as she clocked the 72-hour mark on the singing marathon.

Dressed in colourful outfit and headgear, the inspiring performers joined her in singing one of their hit songs “Wo Ntaban”.

The team praised Aduonum’s exceptional delivery from the onset, and prayed “God gives her the strength to finish”.

Speaking about an upcoming project, the Gospel legends said they would not mind featuring Aduonum on a song after the event.

Other female artistes, including Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, also passed by to give words of encouragement.

Asked about Aduonum’s progress in the past days, she said: “I wish I could be on the stage to help her sing.”

For actor and musician, Clemento Suarez, whatever be the outcome of Aduonum’s record breaking attempt, she had done her best and would remain a winner.

“Even if she wants to sing for 200 hours, we will be here to support her,” he added jokingly.

Submitting evidence after an attempt

Guinness World Records requires that after attempting a record, you to submit your evidence to them for review. Once the evidence for a record attempt is submitted, there will be an evidence review period. The timeframe for this stage will also depend on the type of application you have opted for.

Standard application

It can take up to 12 weeks to review the documentation and let you know if your record attempt has been accepted as the new record holder or rejected.

Sometimes however, the 12 weeks waiting time is extended during high demand.

Priority evidence review

Alternatively, one can purchase a Priority Evidence Review service to prioritise the review of their evidence and the approval or rejection of their record attempt. The Priority Evidence Review service is only available AFTER Guinness World Records has received your full evidence, and will ensure that your evidence is reviewed within five working days.

The Priority Evidence Review service costs £350 / $550 US / €440 (plus VAT where applicable).

It should however be noted that this service guarantees that your evidence is given priority for review. However, it does not guarantee that your attempt will be approved as a new record holder.

“Please also note that if your evidence is incomplete then this can also lead to a delay or even a rejection,” the organisers say.

Source: GNA