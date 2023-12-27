Thirty to contest NPP Greater Accra parliamentary primaries

Thirty persons have filed nominations to contest the parliamentary primaries in constituencies in the Greater Accra Region where the New Patriotic Party has sitting Members of Parliament.

The Party closed nominations in those constituencies on December 25, 2023, and the final leg of the internal election to elect parliamentary candidates for the Party scheduled for January 27, 2024.

The Greater Accra Region is of paramount interest to the NPP in the 2024 Parliamentary Election due to the number of seats the Party lost in the Region in 2020.

Out of the 34 seats in the Greater Accra Region, the Party currently holds 14 seats, after it lost seven seats in the 2020 Parliamentary Election.

Apart from the Okaikwei South and Okaikwei Central constituencies where Dakoa Newman and Patrick Yaw Boamah respectively are not being contested, all the 12 other NPP MPs in the Greater Accra Region are being challenged by other aspirants.

In Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the incumbent, is being challenged by Michael Aaron Yaw Nii Nortey Oquaye, Chief Executive officer of the Ghana Free zones Authority, and Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma.

In the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Gifty Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Commutation and Digitalisation, is being contested by Robert Kwesi Nicol and Sylvia Opoku Manu.

In Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, is being challenged by Moses Abor.

In Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Matttew Tetteh, the incumbent, is being contested by Vida Agyekum Acheampong and Eric Kojo Kuranchie.

Weija Gbawe would also witness a two-horse race between Tina Gifty Naa Ayeley Mensah, the incumbent and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

Similarly, at Anyaa Sowutuom, Adomako Kissi, the incumbent is being contested by Elder Emmanuel Tobin.

In the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent is being contested by Samuel Owusu Amankwah.

In Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, the incumbent is not contesting the seat again, paving way for Dennis Amfo Sefah and Robert Richard Suapim to battle it out.

In Amasaman, Akwasi Owusu Afrifa,.the incumbent, is being challenged by Yahya Kassim Atta.

Ablekuma North is also expected to witness a keen contest between Shiela Bartels, the incumbent and Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie, Ghana’s Deputy Ambassador to China, who lost the seat to Sheila in 2020.

In the Tema Central Constituency, Yves Hanson-Nortey, the incumbent is being contested by Charles Forson.

In Trobu, Moses Anim,.the incumbent faces competition from Gloria Owusu and Edward Lincoln Nii Adotei Addo.

In statement issued by the NPP last week, the Party assured that the primaries would be free, fair and called for the support of all stakeholders.

Source: GNA