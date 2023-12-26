Asiedu Nketia accuses NPP of phantom, failed promises 

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged Ghanaians not to fall prey to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) litany of “phantom” and “broken promises” during the Elections 2024.

He said as an incumbent government that was approaching the end of its second term in office, the expectation would have been for it to make the re-election bid based on its current performance and record of accomplishment.

“Instead, we see the NPP making very grandiose promises to Ghanaians of what they would do if re-elected, while staying silent on how their abysmal current performance, an indicator of how well they will do if re-elected,” he said.

Speaking at separate durbars in the Central Region, he described the 2016, 2020 and a yet to be announced 2024 manifesto of the NPP as “promises made, promises broken and promises repeated.”

Knowing that, the NDC National Chairman asked the people of the Central Region to own the party and make it one of the regional strongholds, having had many of its stalwarts as leaders.

Having had former leaders like the late Kow Nkensen Arkaah, Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, both former Vice Presidents, late Prof John Evans Atta Mills, former President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, a former Education Minister, late Ama Benyiwa Doe, former Central Regional Minister, the Region deserved to change its voting pattern, he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketia said it had become clear that Ghana needed a new precedent, which required the election of a new leader, who would leverage on his credibility with the people to lift the country to greater development heights.

“The Elections 2024 is very critical in the country’s history with greater emphasis on a leader who will be the preference of the majority of Ghanaians and not just a leader of a political party,” he said.

Allaying the fears of Mr Nketia, Prof Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, saying said in the Elections 2020, the party won 13 of the 23 parliamentary seats and secured 45.9 per cent of the presidential votes.

Nonetheless, the regional arm of the party was determined to increase its presidential votes in the Region from the 45.9 per cent in 2020 to over 60 per cent in 2024.

The party would win at least 20 out of the 23 parliamentary seats and more than 60 per cent of presidential votes in the Elections 2024, he said.

He indicated that the party had therefore, set a target to increase both its parliamentary and presidential votes from 13 to 20 and from 45.9 per cent to 60 per cent, respectively.

Source: GNA