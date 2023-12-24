Parliament approves nominations of three judges to Supreme Court

Parliament Friday night unanimously approved the nominations of three Court of Appeal Judges to the Supreme Court.

They are Justices Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Asare Darko, and Adjei Frimpong.

The three judges were nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 10, 2023, for approval by the House.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker and Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, said the Committee, in the light of the provisions of Articles 128(4) of the 1992 Constitution and Standing Order 74 considered the three nominees as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Presenting his report to the House, he said they demonstrated knowledge and dexterity in the law and their areas of practice.

The Committee, therefore, recommended to the House by Consensus the adoption of its report and approval of the nominees for appointment to the Supreme Court.

Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, the Minority Chief Whip, and a Member of the Appointments Committee, said he was happy with the approval of the judges because they showed competence in their various fields and expressed the hope that they would work to improve the justice delivery system.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Adaklu said he believed that the Supreme Court’s ruling that the birth certificate was not a proof of nationality was a miscarriage of Justice.

Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Ablekuma West, in her contributions to the Motion, said the justices must make recommendations to ensure the Law Reforms Commission became more effective.

Touching on the Supreme Court’s ruling on the birth certificate not being a proof of nationality, she said those who were not satisfied with the ruling must seek redress at the courts.

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker and Independent MP for Fomena, presiding, who put the question for the approval of the nominees, congratulated them on their elevation to the nation’s apex court.

Source: GNA