Freezy Macbones hands Nigeria’s Salami first boxing career defeat

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, handed Nigerian boxer Oladimeji Salami his first career defeat in a middleweight contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

Coming into Saturday’s bout, Salami was 5-0, but a round three knockdown by Freezy Macbones ensured a flawless victory for the Ghanaian boxer.

Freezy Macbones was originally scheduled to fight Senegalese boxer Seydou Konate, but the contest was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances with Salami stepping in.

Freezy Macbones was, however, not perturbed by the Konate revenge setback, as he dominated Salami, handing him his first career loss.

The bout began in blistering fashion as the Ghanaian boxer came out of the blocks with some good body shots despite not landing any clear-cut power punches.

The unpreparedness of Salami was exposed in the third, as he was unable to contain a flurry of punches from Freezy Macbones, with the referee stepping in to stop the fight.

It was the third victory of Freezy Macbones professional career, especially after his inability to secure Olympic qualification at the African Boxing Olympic qualifiers in September 2023.

Source: GNA