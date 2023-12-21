AfDB withdraws international staff from Ethiopia following arrest and detention

Ethiopian security agencies on October 31, 2023 arrested, assaulted and detained for four hours two employees of the multilateral organization, the African Development Bank (AfDB) in Addis Ababa. The employees were working in the East African country as diplomats.

Following the incident, the AfDB has decided to withdraw all its international staff from Ethiopia.

While the Ethiopian security services have not given any explanation for what the AfDB described as unlawful conduct, the officials were reportedly released at the intervention of the Prime Minister of the country who had ordered an immediate investigation.

“This is a very serious diplomatic incident, and the African Development Bank has since lodged a formal complaint with the Ethiopian authorities. For their part, the government has formally acknowledged our complaint, recognised the gravity of the incident, and reassured us that all those involved in breaking the law will be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice, ensuring transparency and full accountability,” the Bank said in a statement in November.

The Bank however says its offices in the country will remain open under an Officer-in-Charge.

“These measures will not affect nationally recruited staff from Ethiopia who will continue their work and remain in the full employment of the Bank. The Bank will assure them and their families of its duty of care.

These decisions follow the recent breach of diplomatic protocol and assault by Ethiopian security forces on two of the African Development Bank’s international members of staff,” the Bank said in a statement this week.

