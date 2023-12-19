WAEC records fluctuating trends in three core subjects

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the performance of candidates in core subjects in 2023 WASSCE for school candidates, recording fluctuating trends over the years.

In a statement issued in Accra, WAEC said in English Language 325,280 candidates obtained grades A1 to C6 representing 73.11 per cent, while 32,408 had D7 representing 7.28 per cent, 21, 153 candidates obtained grade E8 representing 4.75 per cent and 23,509 had F9 representing 5.28 per cent.

In core mathematics, the statement said 276,272 candidates had A1-C6, representing (62.23 per cent), 36,373 candidates also obtained Grade D7 representing 8.19 per cent, 33, 262 had Grade E8 representing 7.49 per cent and 39, 517 candidates had F9 representing 8.90 per cent.

The statement said in Integrated Science 296,466 obtained grade A1-C6, representing 66.82 per cent while 38,938 candidates obtained grade D7 representing 8.78 per cent, 26,566 candidates obtained E8 presenting 5.99 per cent and 25,029 candidates had F9, representing 5.64 per cent.

In Social Studies, the statement said 340,867 candidates obtained A1-C6, representing 76.76 per cent, 29,470 candidates also obtained grade D7, representing 6.64 per cent, 19,616 had grade E8 representing 4.42 per cent and 26, 186 obtained Grade F9, representing 5.90 per cent.

The WAEC noted that there had been fluctuating trends in performance of candidates in English Language, Mathematics, and Integrated Science while Social Studies showed an upward trend in performance of candidates over the four-year period.

English Language in the year 2020, 2021,2022 and 2023, WAEC recorded 57.34 per cent, 54.08 per cent 60.39 per cent73.11 per cent, respectively.

In Core Mathematics, the council recorded 65.71 per cent, 54.11 percent 61.39 per cent and 62.23 per cent over the four period.

In the case of Integrated Science, WAEC recorded 52. 53 per cent, 65.70 per cent, 62.45 per cent and 66.82 respectively over the four-year period.

WAEC said in Social Studies, 64.31 per cent, 66.03 per cent, 77.51 per cent, 76.76 per cent respectively in the four-year period.

Source: GNA