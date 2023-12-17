Ghana to present 560 contingent size for 13th African Games

With less than three months until the start of the 13th African Games, Ghana, which is hosting the event for the first time, will present about 560 athletes for the games.

This was disclosed by Mr. Ernest Danso, the Chef de Mission (CDM) for Team Ghana, at the press soiree held at the Head Office of the Local Organising Committee in Accra.

Briefing the press about Ghana’s preparedness for the games, Mr. Danso debunked reports in the media about Team Ghana not being ready for the games.

He stated that athletes were still preparing in their respective sporting disciplines and they would soon open camp.

“I just want to say that Team Ghana is prepared because last time I saw an article that asserted that we were not ready, but that is not true. Most of the teams are preparing, including the Beach Volleyball team that just came back from South Africa.

“We will be going camping soon for all the sporting disciplines. But I want to assure Ghanaians that Team Ghana is poised and they are ready. We are not sitting idle, and we will promise that there will be medals from the team,” he said.

Ghana is expecting 3500 elite athletes from 54 African countries to participate in the games, which start from March 8–23, 2024 in various sporting disciplines including Athletics, Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, among others.

The Borteyman Multisport Complex, University of Ghana Sports Facilities, Achimota Cricket Oval, and Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium would be the host venues for some sporting events.

Source: GNA