John Boadu appointed Director-General of SIGA 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has appointed Mr John Boadu, a former General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), as the Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).



The appointment letter was signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President.



It said: “Pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019(Act 990), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (the “Authority”) pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing Board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.



“I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment within 14 days of receipt of this letter.”



Mr John Boadu is an accountant and data analyst.

He is the longest-serving national officer of the NPP in history. As a National Organiser, he served concurrently as an interim General Secretary in 2015, following the suspension of the then incumbent, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



In 2018, Mr Boadu was elected as the substantive General Secretary



. He lost the position to Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua in 2022 during the NPP’s National Delegates Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He is the only personality who has held almost every position at the party headquarters.



He’s been National Finance Officer, National Youth Treasurer, National Youth Organiser, Deputy National Communications Director, National Organiser and General Secretary.



Prior to his rise to the national level, Mr Boadu served the Party at the grassroots from Polling Station Chairman to Constituency Secretary and to Regional Research and Elections Officer.



Source: GNA