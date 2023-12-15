Akoto Ampaw impacted social thinking, social dynamism — CJ

Chief Justice Getrude Torkorno has described the late Anthony Akoto Ampaw, as the “heart of the community.” One who impacted social thinking and social dynamism.

Eulogising the astute lawyer and human rights activist, she said she had “a personal benefit” of knowing the multi-dimensional personality for many years in the law profession and other circles.

“As a lawyer in the court room, his processes were always well-researched, well-articulated and relevant. His work had absolute integrity and his citations could be relied on.

“I believe I speak for all of us when I say ‘Sheey Sheey’ impacted social thinking, social conscience, and social dynamism by his sheer intellectual exertions.

“We share the sorrow of his family because we have all been affected and we know we will continue to be affected because he had so much to give,” she said at a remembrance event at the National Theatre in Accra

The late Akoto Ampaw, nicknamed ‘Sheey Sheey,’ would be laid buried this weekend after final funeral rites are performed at the forecourt of the State House in Accra,

Chief Justice Torkonoo, who joined family, friends, colleagues at the bar and members of Civil Society Organisations at the event, prayed for the repose of his soul.

Dignitaries from diverse backgrounds took turns paying glowing tribute to the renowned practitioner who made significant contributions within and beyond the legal profession.

Dubbed an evening of Reminiscences, Testimonies, Tribute, and Performances, the audience were engaged with soothing rhythms by the Winneba Youth Choir, poetry by Nana Asaase, an invocation by Prof Kofi Anyidoho and the National Dance Company.

The remembrance event was organised jointly by Star Ghana Foundation, CCD Ghana, National Media Commission, Ghana Integrity Initiative, Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), the Ghana Bar Association, and other supporting organisations.

Ms Princess Fatiah Nkrumah, a relative, said Mr Ampaw had a heart of compassion and was an embodiment of “strength and discipline.”

“He never hesitated to give us advice… In his workaholic life, he still found time to celebrate with us. It was in our darkest hours that his love shined brightest.

“He had a rare gift of making everyone feel valued regardless of their age,” she stated, adding the late Akoto Ampaw’s legacy will live in the family and in the lives of everyone he interacted with.

Mr Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, stated it was “impossible to say goodbye” to Mr Ampaw as he “planted so many human seeds” in different fields of endeavour.

He recalled various exploits of Mr Ampaw as a political activist and many other initiatives he took in recruiting the leadership of the Movement for Freedom and Justice in the 1980s.

Mr Pratt praised the hard work of Mr Ampaw and his pursuit for knowledge even during incarceration at the Tamale prison.

“He was the engine of the Alliance for Change. He wrote more than 90 percent of the statements issued, including those read by Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo. He worked so hard to keep the moment going.”

“He [Ampaw] was an amazing character; he loved to read anything and everything. He was not afraid of prison; he saw prison as an opportunity to improve his knowledge and skills in French and felt disturbed that the authorities who had detained him were in a hurry to release him,” Mr Pratt stated.

Prof Kwame Karikari, Executive Director, MFWA, said Mr Ampaw’s life would “inspire those he left behind to pursue the noble cause he lived for.”

The leadership of Star Ghana, Trades Union Congress (TUC), Right to Information Coalition (RTI), all hailed Mr Ampaw’s contributions and impact on their activities over the years, as well pro-bono services he rendered during his practice.

Mr Suleiman Brimah, Executive Director MFWA, commended Mr Ampaw’s role in the establishment of the organisation, describing the lawyer’s passing as a loss to the media fraternity, as he defended many media practitioners in various instances.

In attendance were Mr Yaw Graham, Coordinator, Third World Network Africa, Justice Emile Short, Former Commissioner of CHRAJ, Mr Samuel Awuku Okudzeto, Member of the Council of State, Prof Akilagpa Sawyer, Ms Ndey Tapha Sosseh, Former President of The Gambia Press Union, colleagues from the Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co Chambers, and other prominent figures and associates of the deceased.

