Women caucus urges government to implement scrapped VAT on locally manufactured sanitary pads 

The National Democratic Congress, Minority Women Caucus in Parliament, has urged the government to implement the scrapping of Value Added Tax (VAT) on locally manufactured sanitary pads as announced.

Ms Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, also urged the government to “walk the talk by not taxing the blood of women through taxes.”

Ms Cudjoe made the statement on Monday when the Caucus embarked on an industrial tour to Sunda Ghana, a subsidiary of Sunda International manufacturers of (Softcare sanitary pads) and Fay International Limited (FIL), formally, Faytex both local manufacturers of sanitary pads in Accra to ascertain how they operate and the challenges they faced in their line of work.

Among the delegation were Ms Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, NDC MP for Tempane; Mrs Gizella Akushika, NDC MP for Awutu Senya West; students from the University of Ghana, City Campus; students from Accra Technical University and some businesswomen.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance in presenting the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, intimated that the government had prioritised removing taxes on locally produced sanitary pads.

According to him, the government had decided to categorise VAT on locally produced sanitary pads into the zero-rated zone.

Mr Ofori-Atta added that the government would also be scrapping import duty on raw materials for the local manufacture of Sanitary pads.

The two exemptions were among the eight announced by Mr Ofori-Atta.

Ms Cudjoe, also, the Deputy Minority Whip and the First Vice President of the Women’s Caucus in Parliament said that the affordability and availability of sanitary pads were a fundamental necessity for health, dignity, and access to education.

“The call for the elimination of import duties and Value Added Tax is rooted in the belief that financial barriers should not deny anyone their basic human right to menstrual hygiene,” she said.

On his part, Mr Micheal Ye Wei, the Managing Director of Sunda Ghana, said the company produced 600 million pieces of sanitary pads per year and 400 million pieces of panty liners per year.

“We export 50 per cent of these products at an import value of 1.48 billion per year and export value of 1.44 per year,” Mr Ye Wei, said.

He cited capital intensive, technical training for workers, lack of being able to compete with major brands and the absence of government support mechanisms to invest more as some of the challenges facing the industry.

Mr Ye Wei called for the collaboration of the government and Parliament for a supply agreement with schools that would promote the fair distribution of pads to the vulnerable in society.

“At Sunda, we have a small goal but a grand future. We want all ladies in Ghana to use sanitary pads and all babies to use diapers because some of us have the luxury of using diapers when we were young,” he said.

Madam Jeanine Hage-Ali, the Managing Director of Fay International Limited, welcoming the government’s directive, said that if implemented, it would be of great relief to young menstruating girls who were unable to afford the sanitary pads due to the huge taxes slapped on them.

She said: “This is good news for local producers of sanitary pads as there will be no need to pay the 15 per cent VAT making the locally-produced sanitary pads cheaper and more affordable for the poor and vulnerable.”

Sunda Ghana dedicates itself to the development and production of ceramics, sanitary ware (softcare sanitary pads), hardware accessories, daily cleaning products and personal care products.

The Group also has a marketing network covering more than 20 countries and regions.

FIL is an environmentally conscious facility focused on the production of made-in-Ghana sanitary towels (Faytex) and is recognised as the nation’s choice for a higher quality standard of sanitary pads, maternity pads and mop-up towels.

Source: GNA