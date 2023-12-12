Court sets January 2024 for treason trial verdict  

The High Court trying nine persons accused of attempted overthrow of the government has set January 24, 2024, for its verdict.

On that day, whether accused persons file written submissions or not, the Court would give its judgement.

The Attorney General informed the three-panel Court made up of Court of Appeal Justices: Hafisata Amaleboba, Stephen Oppong and Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, that it had filed and served all parties its submission.

However, Ms Rita Ali, defense counsel for Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu and Mr Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, lawyer for four of the accused persons, told the Court that they were yet to file their submissions.

Mr Adawudu said he had not been able to do so because he had not been well and had a lot of work to do whilst Ms Ali said she came in late when Debrah’s counsel abandoned him during the trial but promised to catch up.

They were, therefore, given up to December 13, 2023, to do so.

Counsels for some others said either their submissions were being done or they were yet to serve other parties.

The Court on October 17, 2023, directed all lawyers to file their written legal documents on or before Friday, November 17, 2023, prior to the judgement.

The direction was followed by Warrant Officer Class II (WOII) Esther Saan Dekuwine’s evidence-in-chief, with the prosecution also closing its case after which trial was adjourned to November 22, 2023, for direction on judgement.

Dr Frederick Mac-Palm, the alleged leader of the plot, now deceased, Donya Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, WOII Esther, Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, LAC Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo were arrested in 2019.

They were then committed by the Kaneshie District Court for trial at the High Court in 2020.

ACP Dr Agordzo was the first to be granted bail by Justice Ekow Baiden.

The trial was handled by Justice Asiedu, a Supreme Court Judge, then the Court of Appeal Judge with additional responsibility as a High Judge.

Later, the trial was taken over by the three-member Court, with Justices Stephen Oppong and Hafisata Amaleboba, all Court of Appeal judges serving also as High Court judges.

Source: GNA