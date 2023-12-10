Duah-Yentumi is new SIGA Director-General  

Ms Hollistar Duah-Yentumi has been appointed as the new Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

This is contained in a press release from the Cooperate Affairs Directorate of the Authority.

According to the statement, the Acting Director-General would be steering SIGA’s strategic direction, overseeing governance frameworks, and championing its mission to uphold state interests in specified entities with the highest standards of integrity.

Ms Duah-Yentumi until her new role was serving as the General Manager in charge of Operations at SIGA since its inception in 2019.

She also served as the Executive Secretary to the erstwhile Divestiture Implementation Committee, where she designed and developed strategies to uncover deserted state-owned assets.

She currently serves on the Board of DUYENT Global Inc. and Royal Ashanti Holdings Inc.

Ms Duah-Yentumi is a Barrister and Solicitor of the Superior Court of Judicature of Ghana and a member of the Ghana Bar Association for close to two decades providing services across multiple industries, including the Global Energy Sector, Minerals and Mining Sector, Oil and Gas, Banking and Finance, Infrastructure Development and Corporate Law.

She is a graduate of the University of Ghana where she obtained a degree in Law and Political Science, a Qualifying Certificate in Law from the Ghana School of Law, and a Master of Laws (LL. M.) from the University of Maryland’s Francis King Carey School of Law.

A product of the University of Ghana Primary School and Achimota School, she also holds a Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Source: GNA