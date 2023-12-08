NDC Minority demands parliamentary scrutiny of Lithium Agreement 

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament is demanding a parliamentary scrutiny of the Lithium Agreement signed by the Government and Barari DV Ghana Ltd, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

The agreement aims to facilitate lithium mining operations in the Central Region for a 15-year period.

Mr John Jinapor, the Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, said Article 268 of the 1992 Constitution explicitly mandated parliamentary approval for transactions involving the exploitation of natural resources.

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra, he said: “We demand that the Akufo-Addo Government tables or lays this agreement before Parliament without delay.”

He pledged the Minority’s commitment to thoroughly scrutinise the terms of the agreement to ensure it aligned with the interests of Ghanaians.

He said Lithium, which was being hailed as the “new gold” had gained prominence as a lucrative resource in the global market due to its increasing demand in green technologies.

He reiterated the importance of ensuring Ghana reaps maximum benefits from this valuable resource.

Mr Jinapor said the minority would engage civil society, seek guidance from legal experts, and involve influential personalities, including former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, known for her stance on lithium agreements.

He cautioned that any attempt by Barari DV Ghana Limited to commence mining without parliamentary approval would be deemed illegal.

Mr Jinapor reminded officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Minerals Commission that they had no authority to permit lithium mining without the required parliamentary approval and other necessary licenses.

“If the agreement does not meet the interests of Ghana, the NDC Minority will vehemently oppose its approval by the House,” he said.

Mr Jinapor said a future NDC Government in 2025 would ensure the seizure of unapproved mining licenses granted to companies until proper parliamentary approval was obtained.

He assured of transparent and accountable management of Ghana’s natural resources “when the NDC comes into power.”

Source: GNA