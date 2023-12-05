Maiden Ghana African Skyball League to commence June 2024

The Cultural Games Association (CGA) of Ghana has scheduled the commencement of the maiden Ghana Africa (GHAF) Skyball League in June 2024.

According to the CGA, the upcoming league forms part of their efforts to popularise the sport, with every region in Ghana having at least two skyball clubs.

Nana Boateng Gyimah II, Krontihene of Senchi Asokore and National President of the CGA-Ghana, said they have lined up a series of activities ahead of the start of the league.



He also urged regional, municipal, district, and zonal sports managers and agencies to accept registering two Skyball clubs to participate in the national league.



“The management of the Cultural Games Association would go to all regions to sensitise prospective Skyball League players’ about the rules, officiating, benefits, etc. of the Skyball.

“The Skyball is a flagship sport designed by the CGA to open avenues for talented footballers who are struggling to make an impact in football.”

Nana Boateng Gyimah II, who is known in private life as Dr. Ernest Boateng Gyimah, also stated that the management of the CGA is exploring partnership opportunities with the Ghana Football Association and other football regulatory authorities across Africa and the world.

He also revealed that they had plans to offer free skyball training to students in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (Cultural Education Unit).

The Cultural Games Association is an entity registered with the National Sports Authority that are responsible for local traditional sports including chaskele, ampe, pushboxing, and amanball, among others.

Source: GNA