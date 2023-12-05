Atwima Nwabiagya South tops HIV infection rate in Ashanti 

The Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality, has been identified as the most HIV prevalent area in the Ashanti Region.

A total of 1,682 people is already living with the virus in the area, and as of November 30, this year, 285 new positive cases had been recorded.

Dr Emmanuel Boamah, Medical Officer of the Nkawie Government hospital, who made this known, said 205 of the infected persons had been placed on antiretroviral drugs.

Speaking at a public durbar to mark the World AIDS Day at Wioso, near Nkawie, he mentioned Sepaase, Manhyia and Agogo, all sprawling communities in the municipality, as the most endemic areas.

Dr Boamah urged the people to be cautious and desist from casual sex activities and be faithful to their partners or use condoms all the time.

He said the municipal health directorate had opened its doors for free HIV/AIDS testing and called on the people to take advantage of the opportunity to know their status.

Dr Boamah sensitized the gathering, which included chiefs, farmers, traders, various trade associations and students on the causes, symptoms, effects and preventive measures of the disease and called on the people to practice safe sex.

Source: GNA