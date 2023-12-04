Some winners and losers from NPP primaries around the country

The NPP primaries around the country has produced some surprise winners and losers in hotly contested constituencies. We bring you some of the stories.

Ebenezer Dwamena promises to snatch Twifo Atti-Morkwa seat in election 2024

Delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency of the Central Region have elected Mr Ebenezer Dwamena to lead the party in the December 2024 parliamentary polls.

The 45-year-old miner polled 347 of the 626 valid votes cast to beat his sole contender, Chief Ofori-Nti, who polled 278 in the primary on Saturday at the Twifo Praso Nursing Training College, amidst maximum security.

Supporters of Mr Dwamena broke into wild jubilation after the ballots were sorted and the results declared in his favour by the Electoral Commission.

In a short acceptance speech, he promised to take the seat back from Mr David Vondee, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) incumbent Member of Parliament, seeking re-election.

“All views and support are warmly welcome. I’m confident we will snatch the seat from NDC to inspire more hope and confidence in the people,” Mr Dwamena said.

He called on the rank and file of the party to support him to ensure victory in 2024 and encouraged them to bury their differences and unite towards the party’s common goal of prosperity for all.

“I’m determined and ready to build bridges, and operate an open-door policy and all hands-on deck approach because the victory is for the party. There is no victor and there is vanquished – we are all winners,” he said.

Historically, the NDC has dominated the parliamentary polls in the constituency, recording victories in 2004, 2008 and 2012.

However, the NPP took over in 2016 with 53.1 per cent votes, but lost it narrowly to the NDC again in 2020, making the constituency a near swing lately.

Similarly, the NDC has shown impressive performance in presidential election recording 52.7 per cent in 2004 and increased its vote margins to 54.2 per cent and 58.1 per cent in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Ekumfi NPP Chairman, Gomoa West DCE win parliamentary primary

Mr Styelfa Nana Adu Okumkom Donkoh, the Chairman of the Ekumfi Constituency, New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 264 of the 503 valid votes cast to win the parliamentary primary for the 2024 general election.

He beat three other contestants in the election held at Essarkyir in the Central Region.

They were Albert Tetteh-Entsie, who polled 58 votes, Francis K. Ato Codjoe, former Member of Parliament for the constituency, 108 votes, and Kweku Baah Ofori; 73.

The Ekumfi District Directorate of the Electoral Commission supervised the election, led by its Director, Madam Dina Nketia.

Meanwhile, Bismark Baisie Inkoom, the Gomoa West District Chief Executive, won the primary, held at Apam, with 295 votes.

He beat Madam Hikmutu Yahayo Iddi, Women’s Organizer, who polled 146 votes, Romeo Houston Adam, 275 and Joseph Kojo Afful Eshun, 146 votes.

Madam Loretta Lartey the District Officer of the EC, led a team to conduct the elections.

After the declaration of the results, the parliamentary aspirants commended the delegates for giving them their mandate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

They noted that the victory was for the party and called on all members to unite and work hard to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

Sissala West NPP retains 2020 parliamentary candidate

Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2020 parliamentary candidate for the Sissala West Constituency, has been retained for the 2024 general election.

He obtained 299 votes out of 522 valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Mr Luri Tia John Bosco, who had 192 votes, and Madam Ayisha Batong Hor, the District Chief Executive, who managed 21 votes. There was one spoiled ballot.

The election results were declared by Mr Kofi Kpordonu, the Sissala West District Director of the Electoral Commission, resulting in wild jubilation by Mr Baluwie’s supporters.

He called for unity within the party to enable it to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress in next year’s election.

Tamale MCE is NPP parliamentary candidate-elect for Tamale Central

Mr Sule Salifu, the Tamale Metropolitan Chief Executive, has been elected the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Tamale Central to contest the seat in the 2024 general election.

He polled 433 votes of a total valid votes of 848 to beat Ismail Yahuza and Abass Zakaria, who had 350 and 65 votes, respectively.

Mr Salifu, in an interview with the media in Tamale after the results were declared, expressed appreciation to the delegates for choosing him.

He reiterated his ability to win the Tamale Central Constituency seat for the party for the first time, indicating that apt strategies, unity and proper ground works were key in achieving the goal.

“As the parliamentary candidate-elect, I am going to team up with the Council of Elders, party executives, women and youth groups and all stakeholders who matter, in determining how to win the seat,” he said.

“There is no seat that is not winnable because once upon a time we were told the Mion, Karaga and Damongo seats were for the NDC. These seats are now owned by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).”

Mr Salifu described the NPP as a united, focused and determined political party, whose peaceful nature was demonstrated in the smooth process of the election in the “orphan constituencies”.

Agona East NPP elects Hannah Asamoah as Parliamentary Candidate

Mrs Hannah Asamoah, the Agona East Constituency Chairperson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been elected as parliamentary candidate to contest the 2024 election.

She polled 396 of the 657 total valid votes cast to defeat Mr Prince Yaw Essah, First Vice Chairman of the constituency, who obtained 259 votes.

The incident-free parliamentary primary was supervised by Mrs Patience Shebrah, the Agona East Director of the Electoral Commission.

Addressing the media after the declaration of the results, Mrs Asamoah expressed gratitude to the entire delegates for the confidence and trust reposed in her.

She said her overwhelming victory shall translate into hard work and team spirit to recapture the seat in the December 7, 2024 polls.

The candidate-elect made an appeal to the defeated candidate and his supporters to get on board for a united front to help achieve the party’s objectives.

She called for peace and reconciliation among the rank and file, without which it would be difficult to defeat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with a big margin.

Mrs Asamoah would contest with the NDC Member of Parliament for Agona East, Mrs Queenstar Pokuaa Sawyer, in next year’s elections.

Ekow Ewusi wins Cape Coast North

Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, a former Central Regional Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has won the party’s parliamentary primary in Cape Coast North.

He won decisively with 348 votes while his closest contender, Mr Lawrence Ampiah, polled 230.

Madam Barbara Eyisi, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency, managed only 24 votes of the 604 valid votes cast.

There were two rejected ballots.

The election of Mr Ewusi officially puts him in the ring with Dr Kwamena Mintah Nyarku, the current National Democratic Congress MP for Cape Coast North, a contest that promises lots of excitement.

