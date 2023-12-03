Sonnie Badu recovering from accident 

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu says he is recuperating following an accident on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The award-winning musician posted some pictures on Facebook of him in the hospital and also in crutches after the unfortunate incident.

Sonnie Badu, in the social media post, also apologised to churches and media houses that were expecting his presence and were disappointed.

He wrote, “Beloved, I wish to announce that I was involved in a domestic accident yesterday and had to undergo major surgery. By the grace of God, I am doing well and recuperating.

“I want to wholeheartedly apologise to the churches and media houses that expected my presence on the last day and got disappointed.

“In the name of Jesus, I want to assure the good people of Ghana and everywhere else that *‘Sonnie Badu Live In Concert – Rhythms of Africa” would still come off on Saturday, Dec 9, 2023.

“Grab your tickets and come witness the glory and presence of God. The devil really tried it, but we only win ..”

Source: GNA