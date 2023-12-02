Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh launches autobiography

An autobiography titled: “A Life of Vicissitudes” by Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh, has been launched in Accra.

The 411-page publication is a reflection on major life events and experiences of the author, who endured a rugged life to become a writer, academic, activist, politician, educationist, and traditional leader.

It explores themes, including culture, tradition, activism, public service, education and many others, as the author highlights aspects of his over 60 years life journey.

Prof Ansu-Kyeremeh was an Associate Professor and a former Director of the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, Legon.

He is currently the Chief of Atwima Apemanin, a town in the Atwima Kwanwoma District in the Ashanti Region. He was enstooled in 2006 as Nana Fobi Kropa III.

Speaking to GNA after the launch, Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh said he started compiling the inspiring publication in 1992 while in Canada.

He said the book taught values such as humility and perseverance and served as “a good way to reflect and make necessary adjustments”.

“A Life of Vicissitudes” is described as a comprehensive narrative as each of the 25 chapters provides an insight about the author.

Prof Abeeku Blankson, President, Africa University College of Communications (AUCC), in his review, commended the “scholarly and non-academic” style of the write-up, adding that the lessons in the book “are priceless and powerful”.

“Every chapter is deep. The writer uses indigenous Akan languages, names, phrases and sentences and even proverbs to tell his story,” he stated among other compliments.

“Although an autobiography, this book also serves as a socio-cultural and political history of post-colonial Ghana as it rekindles the memories of people born in the 1950s and 80s,” he added.

Prof Margaret Gyan, Member, Council of State and a Former Ghana High Commissioner to Canada, also praised Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh for the novel, tagging it as “a unique collection of the author’s experiences both home and abroad.”

In addition to other engagements, Prof Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh, was a former member of the National Media Commission.

He served as the first Court of Governors of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre for Excellence in ICT.

He was also Board Chair of the Governing Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism from September 2017 to May 2021.

Source: GNA