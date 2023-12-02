NHIA outdoors MyNHIS App in Takoradi 

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has held a float to outdoor the MyNHIS App in Takoradi as part of activities marking its 20th Anniversary celebration.

The float, which began at Fijai through the major city streets, attracted the attention of the public who were curious to know the numerous benefits of the app.

During the event, NHIA representatives interacted with the people and explained the key functionalities of the MyNHIS App.

They emphasized how the app streamlined the previously lengthy and cumbersome registration process in order to access healthcare services.

Dr (Mrs) Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Resources, NHIA, highlighted the features of app, which included checking membership status, locating nearby healthcare facilities, and knowing all the medicines and services that are covered by the Scheme.

MyNHIS App is part of the NHIA’s commitment to digitizing healthcare access and providing an innovative solution for NHIS beneficiaries to conveniently access health insurance services and information.

These efforts aimed at encouraging widespread adoption and maximizing the App’s potential in transforming healthcare service delivery.

She urged clients and interested individuals to download the MyNHIA App from the Appstore or Google Playstore or contact their local NHIS office for more information.

Mr Emmanuel Reinfred Okyere, the Western Regional Director of NHIA, expressed enthusiasm about the App’s contribution to enhancing healthcare delivery through technology.

Some members of the public, who spoke to the GNA, lauded the user-friendly interface and convenience of the app, which had significantly reduced the time to access healthcare services.

As the float progressed, many bystanders downloaded the app on their smartphones and began exploring its features.

Source: GNA