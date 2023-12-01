Committees of the House urged to expedite work on respective sector Budget estimates 

The Business Committee of Parliament, has urged all Committees of the House to expedite work on their respective sector estimates for consideration by the House.

Mr Habib Iddrisu, the Deputy Majority Chief Whip, presenting the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, November 8, reminded all Committees that the House had barely two weeks to consider the Budget estimates and the Appropriation Bill.

He urged the Ministry of Finance and other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as independent Constitutional Bodies to endeavour to submit their Heads of Estimates early for expedited consideration and approval of same by the House.

He said the Business Committee “once again recommended that the House keeps to the 1000 hours sitting time and also scheduled for the week under consideration” was completed.

“This recommendation is expected to enable the expeditions of the Budget Estimates and to create the opportunity for Honourable Members to ask their Parliamentary Questions prior to the House adjourning sine die for the Christmas Holidays.”

He said during the ensuing week, nine Ministers were programmed to attend upon the House to respond to 76 questions; 66 orals and 11 urgent questions.

On his part, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Minority, said that since the principles of the Budget had not been approved, the Committees of the House could not go ahead with dealing with estimates.

Source: GNA