MTN explores connectivity options offshore

The Mobile Telecommunications Network, (MTN) is exploring new opportunities for connectivity offshore, to improve its digital accessibility, and to enrich and brighten lives on that side of the shore.

The revelation came to light during an Executive Connect Session sponsored by the mobile giant for players in the upstream sector.

The Executive Connect formed a series of side events deployed by Petroleum Commission (PC), to spice up the 2023 Local Content Conference and Exhibition in Takoradi in the Western Region.

Mr Benedict Bentil, the Senior Manager for Enterprise, Marketing and Portfolio Management for MTN said the desire to partner the PC formed part of the transition vision of the MTN from a Telco to Technology company.

The MTN, he said, had a shared vision to use technology to advance the growth of local industries…”The fact that those in the oil and gas industry are investing in local content and helping to grow Ghanaian talents was admirable.”

Mr Bentil said MTN intended to drive innovative technology across Africa and Ghana adding, hence the move for new opportunities, was the right thing to do in partnership with those in the upstream sector, and to find out what their demands were to be served better.

Source: GNA