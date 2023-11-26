Ghana to host maiden Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building

More than 800 delegates from over 100 countries across the globe are expected to attend the first-ever Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building (GC3B) from November 29 to 30, 2023 in Accra.

Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the Director-General, National Cybersecurity Authority, announced this at the Minister’s news briefing in Accra on Sunday.

The two-day event will be held on the theme: “Cyber Resilience for Development”.

It is jointly organized by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization, Cyber Security Authority, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE), the Cyber Peace Institute, the World Bank, and the World Economic Forum.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako stated that the GC3B Conference was intended to bring together a diverse group of high-level decision-makers and practitioners from Governments, international organizations, the private sector, civil society, and academia.

He stated that cyber resilience and capacity building played a key role in supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda for sustainable development.

It would also improve awareness and the need for decision-makers to leverage and create cyber capacity-building programmes and opportunities.

“Expectations for the event include the development of a global cyber capacity-building agenda, improved coordination mechanisms, and increased resources for cyber resilience”, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako said.

He mentioned that the upcoming conference was a golden opportunity for Ghana to position itself as a leader in cybersecurity development in Africa and urged all stakeholders to actively participate in the event to ensure effective outcomes.

Dr. Antwi-Boasiako added that the event is expected to foster networking opportunities, catalyse commitments on cyber capacity building, and elevate Ghana’s visibility and involvement in global cybersecurity issues.

“The influx of delegates is also anticipated to bring economic value to the country’s tourism sector,”he stated.

He noted that media was recognized as a vital partner in this endeavour and encouraged the media to continuously educate the public about the importance of cybersecurity.

The President of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE) Foundation, Mr. Christopher Painter said: “As the world eagerly anticipates the GC3B Conference, Ghana stands poised to lead discussions and collaborations in the critical realm of cybersecurity, contributing to global efforts for a more secure digital future”.

Some dignitaries present at the news briefing include the President of the Global Forum on Cyber Expertise Mr. Chris Painter, members of the Cyber Security Authority Governing Board and members of the Joint Cybersecurity Committee.

Ghana’s journey towards becoming a cybersecurity champion has been marked by significant achievements. The Cyber Security Authority facilitated Ghana’s entry as the 88th member of the GFCE, actively participating in various committees and groups, including the Africa Cyber Experts Community.

This engagement paved the way for Ghana to secure the hosting rights for GC3B.

Ghana’s success in organizing major global events in 2022, including the G7-ECOWAS meeting, ACE Community Kick-off meeting, and the Freedom Online Coalition (FOC) Conference, contributed to the nation’s selection.

The country’s impressive International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ranking, reaching 86.69 percent in 2020, further solidified its reputation as a cybersecurity stronghold in the Sub-Saharan region.

The CSA’s commitment to cybersecurity development was underlined during an assessment interview in February 2023 with representatives from the AU-GFCE.

Ghana’s successful hosting of previous cybersecurity-related events and its active participation in international cybersecurity initiatives, including the United Nations Open Ended Working Group (UNOEWG), played a crucial role in securing the bid.

