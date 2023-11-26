All Nations University to begin Emergency Medicine Technology programme  

The All Nations University is set to enroll students for a 4-year bachelor degree programme in Emergency Medicine Technology in the next academic year.

The emergency medicine technology is described as a medical specialty that trains people to diagnose, treat, and manage acute illnesses and injuries which require immediate medical intervention.

Dr. Samuel Donkor, Founder and President of All Nations University (ANU), announced during the university’s 30th graduation ceremony, where 258 undergraduates and 57 master students graduated.

According to him, the new degree programme would be the first in West Africa aimed at bridging the gap in pre-hospital care, a critical component for emergencies.

“The longer one wait to go to the hospital, the less likely to survive emergencies, including heart attacks and strokes.”

While applauding Ghana’s healthcare system in improving access to care and health outcomes, he said “a well-trained emergency medical workforce can help streamline the health care system by reducing overcrowding in emergency departments and allowing for smooth transition from the scene of an emergency to the hospital.”

He stated plans were advanced to begin a degree programme in food technology to support the laudable planting for food programme.

This programme, according to him, would concentrate on ‘science and technology in the fields of food production, processing, preservation, food safety and quality control.

The university’s Space Systems Technology Laboratory (SSTL) initiated a space education revolutionizing project called African Space Station Project with the goal of promoting space education in Africa.

Source: GNA