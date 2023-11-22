Government to lay before Parliament LI restricting importation of selected strategic products

Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond, the Minister for Trade and Industry, has revealed a Legislative Instrument (L.I) intending to restrict the importation of selected strategic products into the country will be laid before Parliament.

He said the LI which he would lay before the House on behalf of the Government on Tuesday, November 21 would target about 20 commodities.

“The items, numbering over 20, will include rice, tripe (popularly called “yemuadie” in Ghana), and diapers,” Mr Hammond revealed at a Press Conference in Parliament House.

He therefore explained that the restriction was part of the government’s efforts to enhance local production.

“…Stomach of animals, bladder and the chunk of intestines (yemuadie), the country had had to put in an amount of about $164 million towards the importation of these items. We are taking steps to ensure that in terms of rice, there is no poverty of rice in the country,” he said.

“By these restrictions, we are not going to ensure that there’s no food in the country at all; that is not the point at all. There must be some government efforts to ensure we go back to Acheampong’s operation feed ourselves. There are about 22 items on the list, one of them, I think, is diapers,” he told the Parliamentary Press Corps.

The Trade and Industry Minister also announced the introduction of the Ghana Standards Authority Regulations 2023, which would streamline the manufacturing of cement to ensure competitive pricing.

Source: GNA