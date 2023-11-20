Battling online racism: Uncovering a disturbing trend

High-speed Internet has revolutionized our world, bringing with it infinite possibilities. However, it also brought a concerning trend to light: the prevalence of online racism, especially within online gaming and streaming communities.

According to an article published in French at jourenlignefr.org, 90% of a surveyed group of 1,400 gamers reported experiencing insults, harassment, or racist attacks online. In this article, we will look into the alarming increase of racism online, exploring the gravity of the situation and the potential measures that can be used to combat this growing problem.

The extent of racism in online gaming communities?

Online racism is not a new phenomenon, but its scope and intensity have grown in the gaming world in recent years. Experts have been investigating what is behind the rise of this harmful behaviour across these communities.

The expansion of high-speed Internet worldwide has unintentionally contributed to the spread of racist and offensive content, particularly in online gaming, which includes anything from video games to playing eSports. The fundamental difficulty in policing the Internet, combined with the anonymity that streaming platforms provide, enables people the freedom to express extreme views. Research indicates that approximately 80% of people who display racist behavior online would not exhibit such conduct in real-life interactions. Additionally, reports from sources like the Pew Research Center highlight instances where private disagreements escalate into public, racially heated conflicts.

Beyond the statistics, the impact of online racism is severe and far-reaching, particularly for minority gamers and streamers. Their personal testimonies detail direct attacks and more subtle types of discrimination, such as stereotyping and exclusion from online organizations. These stories highlight the emotional and psychological ramifications of racism on the Internet, providing a clear picture of its impact on individuals.

The global fight against racism and steps in the gaming world

For years, organizations worldwide have been actively combating racism, a complex issue that continuously evolves as offenders find new methods to target minorities or those perceived as different.

In response to online racism, gaming companies and streaming platforms have started to take decisive action. This includes enforcing stricter community guidelines and employing advanced technology to identify and prevent hate speech. These steps represent significant progress in creating safer online spaces.

On a broader scale, the European Union has recognized the urgency to combat hate speech and racism in digital environments. Recent revisions to the EU’s regulations for audiovisual media services aim to create a more balanced playing field between traditional television broadcasters and on-demand services. Importantly, for the first time, video-sharing platforms are being regulated to safeguard viewers, especially minors, from violent, harmful content and hate speech. These changes are pivotal to ensuring a safer and more inclusive online experience for all users.

Community action against online racism

Combating online racism is not solely the responsibility of corporations or legal entities. The root of hate speech often lies within the community itself, making it crucial for community members to engage in prevention efforts actively. Gamers and streamers are in a key position to combat racism by speaking out against such behaviour, acting as vigilant whistleblowers, and offering support to those targeted.

While it might seem idealistic, the impact of community action can be substantial. When those who exhibit racist or harmful behaviours feel ostracized or unwelcome in online gaming circles, their motivation to continue such actions diminishes. By fostering an environment of zero tolerance towards racism, online communities can play a significant role in reducing the prevalence of such behaviour in digital spaces.

The future steps in combating online racism

Combating online racism is difficult, but it is not impossible. A collaborative effort is required, including businesses, communities, and individuals. Education and raising awareness are critical in this battle and can drastically affect behaviours and mindsets. Ongoing research into the shifting nature of online racism and the development of effective counter-strategies is equally important.

In addressing racism online, communities need to be wary of the thin line between moderation and censorship. While protecting individuals from harmful speech is important, upholding the principle of free speech is equally crucial. The challenge lies in balancing these two aspects without resorting to censorship.

Final thoughts

The widespread availability of the Internet is indeed a double-edged sword. On one hand, it unites people into vast communities for creativity, exploration, and sharing. On the other, large gatherings inevitably lead to disputes and intense conversations, which can sometimes devolve into racism or hate speech. Authorities play a role in addressing this issue, but the ultimate solution lies in the collaborative efforts of gamers, law enforcement, and influential figures within these communities. Together, they can create a united front against racism in online spaces.