Ghana exceeds female military personnel deployment target to UN missions – President

Ghana has exceeded the United Nations’ (UN) target in the deployment of female military personnel for peacekeeping missions, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said.

The country currently is involved in 15 peacekeeping missions globally, with a deployed strength of 2, 500 military personnel.

In respect of foreign troops, the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had deployed 19 per cent females, exceeding the UN’s target of nine per cent, the President emphasised.

He was addressing the 2023 graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy, in Accra.

The West African nation’s commitment to global peace and security dates back to 1960, when Ghana, for the first time, participated in a UN peacekeeping force deployed in the then Republic of Congo, now DR Congo.

Since then, the GAF has remained dedicated and committed to the cause of peace, and currently ranked ninth as the largest troop contributing country by the UN in peace support operations.

The country was admitted to the United Nations on March 8, 1957, two days after it attained independence from Britain.

At the 2023 graduation parade of the Ghana Military Academy, a total of 292 officer cadets passed out – comprising 217 males and 75 females.

“Today’s parade is a special one. The number of officers being commissioned into service is the highest in the history of the GAF,” President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is also the Commander-in-Chief, stated.

Coincidentally, the parade witnessed a joint commissioning of both regular career course cadets and short service special duty cadets, following the disruption of the Academy’s calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President said the commissioning of such a large number of officers into the Armed Forces, “at this time when resources are limited, is to put ourselves in readiness for the emerging security threats the country is facing today”.

“The security situation in West Africa, particularly in the Sahel, requires that we improve the entire security architecture of the country.

“Government is resolute on the need to institute measures that will safeguard territorial integrity and security of our nation, so as to guarantee the peace Ghana continuously enjoys in the region,” he noted.

In readiness to respond effectively to any threat from anywhere to the country’s security, the President said the Armed Forces was proportionally spread across the country.

This is to ensure the personnel maintain continuous surveillance and capability to safeguard Ghana’s territorial integrity.

In furtherance of its peacekeeping missions, the country will in December, this year, partner the UN to host a joint Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting.

The gathering of Defence Ministers and others committed to peacekeeping efforts, will focus on civilian protection, addressing misinformation and disinformation, promoting safety and security, protecting mental health, and boosting the pivotal role of women in the UN.

It will be the first to take place in Africa, and the fifth ministerial summit overall.

The flagship biennial meeting is expected to secure political support and generate pledges to strengthen UN peacekeeping in line with Action for Peacekeeping and A4P+.

